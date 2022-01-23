JUST IN: Tunisia drops Super Eagles from AFCON after 1-0 win

The Suoer Eagles of Nigeria has been knocked out of the 2022 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after losing 1-0 to their Tunisians during their round of 16 matches.

A stunning strike from outside the penalty area by Tunisia’s forward, Youssef Msakni, separated the teams in Garoua, just as the Super Eagles ended the game with 10 men after Everton winger, Alex Iwobi, was sent off for a wrong tackle.

During the 90 minutes game played on Sunday at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, the Nigerian team went behind in the 47th minute after a cagey first-half and the Super Eagles found it difficult to grab an equaliser.

The Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, opted for the XI that started the first two games against Egypt and Sudan, but struggled to get past the well-coordinated Tunisian defense.

Nigeria came close to opening the scoring in the 12th minute, but Rangers of Scotland midfielder, Joe Aribo’s effort was deflected out by Bilel Ifa for a corner-kick and it turned out to be their best scoring opportunity in the first-half.

Eight minutes later, Iheanacho received the first yellow card of the encounter in the 20th minute after hitting Msakni’s face. Unfortunately for the Super Eagles, they ended the first 45 minutes without a shot on target.

Immediately after the restart, Tunisia broke the deadlock through Msakni, who fired a low right-footed shot past goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, after beating Ola Aina and Wilfred Ndidi.

Nigeria responded to the set-back with the introduction of Alex Iwobi and Peter Olayinka for Iheanacho and Taiwo Awoniyi on the hour-mark.

However, things turned worse for Eguavoen’s side as Iwobi was given his marching orders for stepping on Msakni and a VAR check turned an initial yellow card to a straight red card.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Super Eagles kept pushing for an equaliser but it was a struggle for them to beat the Tunisia defence.

Second-half substitute Naim Sliti came close to doubling the Carthage Eagles’ lead in the 75th minute but his shot from outside the penalty area was well parried by Okoye.

