JUST IN: Trump’s first wife passes on @73 after brief illness

The first of the United States of America (USA) former president, Donald Trump’s three wives, and the mother of his three eldest children, Ivana Trump, has passed on at age 73.

Before her death, she had been supportive of the three children, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump as well as her former husband. ensuring that they get the desired support always.

The death of the former model was announced by Trump through a statement released on Thursday, describing his ex-wife’s death as shocking considering her role in the development of the children.

He said: “ I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City”.

The former president described her as a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life worthy of emulation by anyone across the country.

According to him, Ivana’s pride and joy had been the trio of children she had with the former real-estate mogul: Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. And she was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Born Ivana Zelníčková in 1949 in what was then known as Czechoslovakia, she left the then-communist country in 1971 after marrying an Austrian ski instructor and divorced him a year later after obtaining Austrian citizenship, eventually making her to California, then New York, where she earned a living as a model.

She met the future president in 1976 in New York City, and the couple married in April 1977. Their first child, Donald Trump Jr was born just over eight months later.

Her daughter, whose full name is also Ivana Trump (Ivanka is a diminutive form of the name, literally “little Ivana”) was born in 1981, with their third child, Eric Trump, following three years after that.

The couple was a mainstay of New York City popular culture in the 1980s, but by the end of the decade they would divorce after his affair with his future second wife — Marla Maples — became public. According to The New York Times, the divorce settlement between Ivanka and Donald Trump granted her a $14 million payment, a mansion in Connecticut, an apartment in the Upper East Side co-op known as Trump Plaza, and one month a year at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

