JUST IN: Trump halts attack on Iran after diplomatic talks

United States President Donald Trump has announced that America will hold off on striking Iranian energy sites for five days after “productive” talks with Tehran, just hours before his 48-hour ultimatum to Iran was set to expire.

Trump said that Washington and Tehran had held conversations about “a complete and total resolution of hostilities” over the past two days, with talks expected to continue “throughout the week.”

In a new statement, the Republican leader described the discussions as “very good and productive” and emphasized that the goal is a “complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.”

“Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump”



This surprising reversal was primarily aimed at allowing diplomatic progress after Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum on Saturday, demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz—a vital chokepoint for roughly one-fifth of global oil—or face widespread destruction of its energy facilities.

The announcement marks a significant shift from Trump’s previously aggressive posture, coming just hours before his ultimatum was set to expire, following Iran’s counter-threat to mine the entire Persian Gulf if the U.S. attacked its coast or islands.

Trump reiterated that the U.S. will hold off on striking Iranian energy sites for five days after “productive” talks with Tehran, noting that Washington and Tehran had engaged in conversations about “a complete and total resolution of hostilities” over the past two days, with discussions continuing “throughout the week.”

The pause offers a narrow window for diplomacy amid the third week of the U.S.-Israel conflict involving Iran, which has seen intensified missile exchanges, drone attacks on Gulf infrastructure, and severe disruptions to global energy markets, driving oil prices sharply higher.

Analysts view the development as a tactical breathing space, though skepticism remains high given the volatile history of U.S.-Iran relations and the high stakes surrounding control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Both sides are expected to maintain heightened military readiness while negotiations proceed, with the international community closely monitoring whether this temporary reprieve can lead to a lasting ceasefire.