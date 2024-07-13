26.2 C
JUST IN: Trump ends campaign abruptly after sustaining injuries on stage

The United States (US) former President Donald Trump has been rushed off his campaign stage after sustaining injuries following gunshots heard at the ground in Butler, Pennsylvania,

Trump, who had wanted to continue the campaign inspite of the injuries, was whisked away from the venue by security officers to avoid any possible attack on him.

The incident occurred minutes after Trump ascend the rostrum to deliver his campaign message to Republicans and other supporters that had throng the premises on Saturday night.

