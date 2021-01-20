Just In: Trump departs White House, begins life outside power

The United States President, Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump have departed the White House and landed at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, for their last presidential addresses before heading to Florida.

He landed at the venue for his departure ceremony for the last time aboard Marine One on Wednesday as he begins another phase of life outside power as the president of the world’s most powerful nation.

Addressing families, fans, and well-wishers during the short ceremony, Trump said that though his four year’s administration recorded tremendous progress and prioritize American and American interest, he was worried that the incoming administration might soon erode the gains.

He added that in no distant future, Americans would remember him, alongside his administration policies, and would look back with nostalgia to what he argued, was the best leadership offered in American’s recent history.

Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a raging coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, 78, will become the oldest U.S. president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that has been largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus as well as security concerns following the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Biden’s inauguration proceedings will begin with remarks from Father Leo J. O’Donovan, the former president of Georgetown University and a longtime friend of the Biden family.

The ceremony will feature performances from prominent celebrities, including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, and will wrap up with a benediction from Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman.

In stark contrast with previous presidential inaugurations, Trump and first lady Melania Trump will skip Wednesday’s inauguration.

But outgoing Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will be in attendance along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

McConnell and McCarthy will miss Trump’s departure ceremony and instead attend mass with Biden before the inauguration, while Pence will be absent due to logistical issues.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will also be at the inauguration, as will former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton.