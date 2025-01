Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, succeeding President Joe Biden, who had served as the 46th President of the country, marking the beginning of a new era in American politics.

Trump took the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol Building, surrounded by dignitaries, politicians, and thousands of supporters who had gathered to witness the event, where he vowed to uphold the Constitution and defend the interests of the people.

MORE DETAILS COMING..