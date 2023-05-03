JUST IN: Truck kills public school teacher in Lagos 

A teacher deployed by the Lagos State Government Community Primary School, Okegun Odofin in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government has been reported killed by an articulated truck in the state.

The teacher identified as Monsur Onabajo, was said to have been killed by the truck that was said to have experienced brake failure on the Lekki-Epe expressway.

As gathered, the deceased was waiting at the school bus stop to board a taxi to his house when the truck with number plate FZE 52 LA, veered off its lane and crushed the Lagos state government staff to death.

The Guild gathered that the tragedy that has left pupils and teachers of the school mourning, occurred yesterday after the close of academic activities.

Sources said that the demise o this teacher came barely one month after celebrating his birthday with many wishes outlined to be achieved.

The Chairman, Eredo Loca Council Development Area (LCDA), Ismail Akinloye, confirmed the teacher’s death in a condolence message to the deceased family.

Akinloye described Monsur as an exemplary youth leader whose efforts over the years on young Lagosians’ development can never be underestimated.

The chairman stated that the deceased would often be remembered as one of the most charismatic, colorful, and undaunted youth leaders in our community milieu.

According to the statement, With great sadness and displeasure, I mourn the demise of a great brother, Onabajo Monsur Adeolu.

“On behalf of myself and the good people of Eredo LCDA, I send my deepest condolences to the entire family of the deceased at this trying time. Onabajo Monsur was an exemplary youth leader whose efforts on youth development can never be underestimated.

Without any iota of deceit, we have lost one of the most charismatic, colorful, and undaunted youth leaders in our community milieu. He was among the very few dignified and tolerant youth ever had, and on no account would history ever forget your unsurpassed impacts.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the entire Onabajo family and the generality of Eredo and Epe at large”, the statement added.

