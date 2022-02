A 400-Level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State has been reported to have died after he was crushed to death by an articulate truck in the state.

As gathered, the student, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was crushed by the truck at about 21:53pm and later died minutes after.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook