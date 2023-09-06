JUST IN: Tribunal upholds Tinubu’s victory, dismisses Atiku, Obi claims

After rejecting all petitions brought before it against 2023 presidential election, the Petition Tribunal has upheld the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, as winner of the 2023 election.

It ruled that Nigeria’s main opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) failed to provide and prove claims of electoral malpractice filed against the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in February’s disputed elections.

In the ruling delivered on Wednesday by the five-man tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, the court stressed that all petitions brought against the election were fallacious and lack merits.

The APC’s Tinubu had been declared president with approximately a third of the votes ahead of closest rivals Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the LP. Abubakar and Obi had asked the court to invalidate the election, alleging irregularities.

Judges rejected all claims made by Labour Party candidate Obi, including fraud, charges electoral authorities broke the law and allegations Tinubu was ineligible to run.

According to Justice Haruna Tsammani, “This petition accordingly lacks merit. I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The parties are to bear their cost.”⁣

⁣

Thereafter, the five-person panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, unanimously took turns to dismiss the petitions presented by the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission on March 1, 2023. ⁣

⁣

Other judges on the cases were Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo, and Justice Abba Mohammed. ⁣

Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku and Obi, who polled 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively.

No legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded in Nigeria, which returned to democracy in 1999 after three decades of almost uninterrupted military rule and has a history of electoral fraud.

Atiku and Obi can appeal to the country’s Supreme Court to strike down the tribunal’s ruling. Any appeal must be concluded within 60 days of the date of the tribunal judgement.

European observers had said in June that the elections were marred by problems including operational failures and a lack of transparency that reduced public trust in the process.

However, the elections stirred little sign of a groundswell of popular opposition, and Tinubu has been accepted by the international community as Nigeria’s legitimate leader. As the tribunal was giving its ruling, Tinubu was in India preparing to take part in the G20 summit.

While favourable to Tinubu, the tribunal’s ruling was unlikely to generate any particular euphoria or momentum for the president after an election marked by a record-low turnout of 29 percent.

In a nation of more than 200 million people, of whom 87 million were registered to vote, Tinubu garnered just 8.79 million votes, the fewest of any president since the return to democracy.

Tinubu inherited anaemic economic growth, high unemployment, the highest inflation rate in two decades, record debt, massive oil theft that has hit government revenue and widespread insecurity from predecessor Muhammadu Buhari.

He has launched a string of reforms, including the removal of a popular but costly petrol subsidy and of currency controls, but has run into resistance from labour unions, who organised a two-day general strike this week and are planning another.

