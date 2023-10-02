Report on Interest
JUST IN: Tribunal sacks Nasarawa Gov. declares PDP candidate winner

By News desk

By The Guild

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has nullified the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule, declaring Emmanuel Ombudagu, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner.

It ruled that the petitioner was able to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt for alleged over voting, disruption of votes, among other irregularities.

The three-man panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, while delivering the judgment via zoom Monday, stressed that the panel was convinced that the petitioner won the election.

MORE DETAILS SOON

