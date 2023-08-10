JUST IN: Tribunal sacks Kano lawmaker over certificate forgery

The National and State House of Assembly elections petition tribunal sitting in Kano has nullified the election of the lawmaker representing Tarauni Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Muktar Yerima, on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

It sacked the lawmaker after it was proven that the primary school result tendered by Yerima before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was fake.

He was declared winner by INEC after polling more votes than other candidates during the 2023 general election in the state.

The fate of the lawmaker was sealed by the court on Thursday by the three-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice I.P. Chima which held that Yerima was not qualified having forged his primary school certificate.

According to the tribunal, the case of the petitioner, Hafizu Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging Yerima emergence succeeded having proven a case of forgery against the NNPP candidate.

The tribunal therefore held that the NNPP had no candidate in the election and all the votes that were cast for Yerima were disqualified.

After it’s judgement, the tribunal directed INEC to withdraw the certificate of return earlier issued to Yerima and hand it over to Kawu.

The tribunal had held that Yerima’s defence that he had made a change of name in 2022 did not hold water having been using three (Umar Mukhtar Zakari) names on his International passports since 2009 while his primary school certificate still bears Umar Mukhtar.

It also held that the said primary school, Hausawa Primary School, has disown the certificate tendered by the sacked lawmaker.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

