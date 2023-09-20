JUST IN: Tribunal removes Kano Governor, declares APC guber candidate winner

The Kano governorship election tribunal has declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the 2023 governorship election.

The tribunal ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return from Governor Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and directed that a certificate of return be issued to Gawuna.

The tribunal deducted 165,663 votes from the total votes scored by Governor Yusuf on the grounds that the ballot papers were not stamped or signed and were therefore declared invalid.

This deduction gave Gawuna a winning margin of 52,490 votes as against the incumbent governor whose votes were considered to have been married by irregularities.

The tribunal’s decision has been met with mixed reactions, with some residents jubilating while others were sad that the court judgement did not go in their favour.

Also, the judgement on Wednesday was said to have some forced traders to shutdown markets to avoid any form of attacks from aggrieved residents that considered the tribunal stance as incorrect.

It remains to be seen whether Gawuna will be inaugurated as the governor of Kano State or if the NNPP will immediately appeal the judgement, in order to keep the governor in office.

