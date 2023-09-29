Report on Interest
JUST IN: Tribunal dismisses Omo-Agege’s petition against Delta Gov’s victory

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

After reviewing all petitions before the tribunal, the judges handling the Delta gubernatorial election petition have dismissed suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, upholding the victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori

The tribunal ruled that the petition brought before it by Omo-Agege, challenging victory of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate lack merit and was struck out immediately.

In a judgement delivered on Friday, the three-man panel in Asaba led by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu unanimously dismissed the petition brought by Omo-Agege, who was a former Deputy Senate President, on the ground that his appeal were not substantiated enough for the court to sack the governor.

MORE DETAILS SOON

