JUST IN: Tribunal dismisses Accord Party, AA petitions against Edo Gov’s victory

The Edo state governorship tribunal in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) and Accord Party faulting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of the All Peoples Congress’ (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, as winner of the gubernatorial poll in the state for lacking in merit.

It ruled that the suit brought before it by a member of AA, Adekunle Omoaje, lacked merit as the applicant had no locus standi to institute the case against the poll that brought in Okpebholo.

The tribunal held that Omoaje’s appeal were centred on pre-election matters which should have been addressed before the election was held in the state.

Aside from that, it held that Omoaje did not participate in the governorship election and, as such, has no power to question the validity of the election.

The Tribunal also held that Omoaje’s grouse against the election was that he was not recognized as the National Chairman of the Action Alliance to nominate a candidate for the poll, but it was held that his claims have no basis in the Electoral Act 2022.

Omoaje had in the petition asked the Tribunal to declare the declaration of Okpebholo and APC as winners of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC as illegal, unlawful, unconditional and null and void on non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

He also alleged corruption and that Okpebholo and APC did not win majority of lawful votes in the election.

Omoaje also alleged that AA was not allowed to nominate a lawful governorship candidate for the election having not signed nomination form as the National Chairman of the party.

