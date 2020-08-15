Report on Interest
Just In: Tribunal affirms Duoye Diri as Bayelsa governor

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT)Abuja has declared that Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Duoye Diri, as winner of the gubernatorial in the state.

In a unanimous judgement, the three-man panel ruled that applications filed by other candidates and aspirants lack merits and that Diri was duly elected by the electorate November 16 last year.

The panel led by Justice Owodunni, delivered its verdict on Saturday barely a month after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by a former aspirant under PDP, Timi Alaibe, faulting the primaries that produced Diri’s candidacy.

MORE DETAILS SOON

