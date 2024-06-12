JUST IN: Tottenham terminates France footballer’s contract over poor performance

English football club giant, Tottenham Hotspur, has terminated the contract of France midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele, over his inability to meet the club’s performance standards.

The club said that the decision to terminate the 27-year-old player’s contract was reached after all parties agreed to end the relationship that started five years ago.

Tottenham disclosed this on Wednesday on its official social media handle minutes after both parties agreed on terminating the contract that started in 2019.

According to the statement: “The Club can confirm the departure of Tanguy Ndombele following the mutual termination of his contract, effective from 30 June, upon the conclusion of his current loan spell.

“Wishing you all the best for the future, Tanguy”, the club added.