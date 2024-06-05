JUST IN: Tottenham terminates four senior players contracts over poor performance

The management of English football giant, Tottenham Hotspurs, have released four senior players, Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic, from their first-team squad.

Meanwhile, four junior players have also been released by the club following the conclusion of their contract/scholarships with the Club.

The players were Charlie Sayers, Billy Heaps, Kieran Morgan and Han Willhoft-King.

The club disclosed the development on Wednesday through a statement released on its official social media handle

The senior players were considered not to have met the club’s performance standard which formed reasons for loaning them out during the just concluded season.

Dier and Perisic spent the second half of last season on loan at German champion, Bayern Munich, and Croatian club, Hajduk Split, respectively, with both moves set to be made permanent this summer.

The club’s academy’s graduate, Tanganga, had loan spells at FC Augsburg and Millwall, while Sessegnon, who was signed for £25 million from Fulham, sat out most of the campaign through injury.

All four players are out of contract at Spurs on June 30 and the club have confirmed they will leave thereafter.

Tottenham said: “We can confirm the departures of Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic following the conclusion of their contracts.

“We thank Japhet, Ryan, Eric and Ivan for their service to the Club and wish them all the very best for the future.

“We can also confirm the departures of Charlie Sayers, Billy Heaps, Kieran Morgan and Han Willhoft-King following the conclusion of their contract/scholarships with the Club.

“We thank all four players for their dedication to our Academy and wish them well for the future 🤍