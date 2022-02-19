Report on Interest
under logo

Property caretaker rapes 30yrs-old apartment seeker in Ogun

The Guild

Sugar institute to boost industry growth through research,…

The Guild

Uber driver, two others under NDLEA detention over drug…

The Guild
FootballSports

JUST IN: Tottenham defeats Man City 3-2 away during premier league

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Efforts by Manchester City to extend their lead on the English Premier League table suffered a major setback after losing 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur during their week 26 game.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 5999 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: