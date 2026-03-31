Tottenham appoint De Zerbi as manager

Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur, have appointed Roberto De Zerbi as manager.

Tottenham appointed De Zerbi on a five-year contract to become the head coach of the club as Thomas Frank’s successor, after the club parted ways with interim manager, Igor Tudor, following a 44-day period of poor results as they aim to escape relegation in the ongoing campaign.

The Italian tactician, said that he was happy to become the head coach of Spurs, adding that it is one of the biggest and most prestigious club in the world.

“I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world,” said the 46-year-old following the completion of his appointment on Tuesday.

“In all my discussions with the club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear, to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters.

“I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it.

“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season,” he stated.

Sporting director, Johan Lange, said: “Roberto was our number one target for the summer and we are very pleased to be able to bring him in now.

“He is one of the most creative and forward-thinking coaches in world football, and brings with him a wealth of experience at the highest level, including in the Premier League.”

With the London club languishing in 17th position in the league with seven games left to be played, one point above West Ham, and out of all cup competitions, the former Brighton gaffer will be tasked with steering the side from relegation since 1977.

His journey towards that begins with an away trip against Sunderland on Sunday April 12 as well as fixtures against his former managed team, Brighton, Wolves, Aston Villa, Leeds, Chelsea and Everton.