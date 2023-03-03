JUST IN: Tinubu’s win in Oyo, Rivers our handiwork- Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has confirmed that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo and his state supported the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who contested the presidential election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), to win the just concluded poll in the country.

Wike said that the massive votes polled by Tinubu from Rivers and Oyo were decisions made by him and his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde, who was the youngest among the five aggrieved PDP governors popularly called the G5.

He noted that the five governors’ inability to resolve their differences with the PDP standard-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, and chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was a major reason they decided to form an alliance with APC as well as Labour Party before the presidential election in their states.

The governor, who disclosed this on Friday while commissioning the Omololu Olunloyo airport road in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, stressed that the verbal agreement between them and the opposition parties ended after the just concluded presidential election.

