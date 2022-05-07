JUST IN: Tinubu’s presidential bid suffers setbacks after campaign director dumps APC

Efforts by the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and frontline presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, to woo more delegates from the north ahead of the party’s primary may have suffered major setbacks after Director-General of his campaign group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, dumped the APC.

Jibrin, who had been the brain behind Tinubu Support Group, said that he has done enough for the APC and that it was time for him to move on and further his political ambition.

The campaign boss, who announced his plans on Saturday in a short statement released through his social media accounts, stated that his next move would be made public within another 24 hours.

The former federal lawmaker, who represented Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State at the House of Representatives, indicated that he left not because there was rancor between him and the state governor, Umar Ganduje, but would like to try other political parties.

“I have done my best for APC. It’s time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours Insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course,” he tweeted.

