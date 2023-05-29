JUST IN: Tinubu’s inauguration kicks off after presidents arrival

The inauguration ceremony of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Kassim Shetimma, have commenced after the arrival of dozens of heads of states ande delegates from many countries including the United States and United Kingdom (UK).

Tinubu will be sworn in as the fifth elected president of the country and would also serve as the Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, bringing to an end the eight-year administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu, 71, takes office, two months after being declared winner of the keenly contested February 25 presidential election, polling 8,794,726 votes to edge out other candidates vying to replace Buhari.

Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), beat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 6,984,520 votes, while Labour Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi, 61, came in third with 6,101,533 ballots.

His predecessors, Buhari assumed office in 2015, Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015), Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (2007-2010), and Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007).

As Tinubu and his vice president, Kashim Shettima, take their place in the history books, Channels Television provides you with full coverage of the events of the inauguration.

