Just in: Tinubu’s campaign director may return to APC after Ganduje’s intervention

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and frontline presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu’s director of campaign for mostly the northern region, Abdulmumin Jibrin, may return to the party any time from now, following intervention of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, into the leadership crisis rocking Jibrin’s constituency, Kiru/Bebeji.

Jibrin would be attending a stakeholders’ meeting conveyed on the directives of Ganduje where his grievances against APC leadership in the constituency would be resolved and asked to shelve his plan to jump ship to another party ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

The campaign director’s decision to attend the meeting was disclosed by Chairman, Kano APC, Abdullahi Abbas, on Sunday while speaking on Jibrin’s withdrawal from the party barely 24 hours earlier.

Abass, through a statement released to Newsmen, added that other parties involved in the face-off have also acknowledged receipt of their invitation and promised their attendance.

He, meanwhile, has called on the parties to remain calm and cooperate with the party with a view to resolving the internal crisis that had crippled the harmonious relationship that existed previously within the party.

The party chairman has assured members that the meeting, when concluded, would come up with a position that would be acceptable to all the aspirants in the constituency.

Before announcing his decision to dump APC, Jibrin was said to have received unfriendly reception from leadership of the party after declaring his intention to contest for the Constituency’s House of Representatives seat.

Sources said that the campaign director’s decision to return Reps, where he had been twice, representing the Constituency before he was defeated by a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in 2015, on APC platform was considered by members as another defeat during next year’s election.

