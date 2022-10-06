JUST IN: Tinubu will return to Nigeria today- APC campaign council

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide and a member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bashir Ahmad, has disclosed that the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, will be returning to Nigeria today.

Ahmad said that Tinubu’s arrival would end all forms of speculations that had trailed his health and fitness to campaign ahead of next year’s election in the country.

He disclosed the new development on Thursday through a terse statement released on his official social media handle, assuring Nigerians that the APC candidate left the country for consultations in the United Kingdom (UK).

The PCC member stressed that Tinubu’s trip was to discuss and strategies on better political plan that could assist the ruling party retain power in 2023.

According to the statement, “After days of intensive political consultations and meetings in London, our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is expected back in Abuja, later today”.

Ahmad’s assurance on Tinubu’s arrival came hours after spokesperson for the council and a Minister of state for Labour, Festus Keyamo, on disclosed that the party’s presidential candidate would be returning to the country in another few hours.

It would be recalled that Tinubu left nigeria unceremoniously 12 days ago and has since then sparked several reactions.

