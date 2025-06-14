JUST IN: Tinubu, Wike, PDP ex- governors meet ahead 2027

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has led other former governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to meet with President Bola Tinubu, to discuss possible solutions to the country’s challenges.

At the meeting were Ekiti State former governor, Ayodele Fayose, his Abia and Benue States colleagues, Okezie Ikpeazu and Samuel Ortom respectively, who were alleged to have assisted the Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election in the country.

The meeting was held barely two years after their actions against the PDP inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Saturday, barely five days after Wike, and the other attendees promised to save their party, PDP, from going into extinction after faulting the leadership strategy adopted by the National Working Committee of the opposition party.

The meeting was confirmed by Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, who released pictures of the meeting through his official social media account, alerting members of the public on what transpired inside the seat of power.

Sources from the Presidency disclosed that the meeting delved on different issues including the President chances of returning to seat, the Rivers State emergency rule and other policies and programs introduced by the Tinubu-led administration after assuming office.

Earlier while addressing the meeting on the PDP leadership crisis, Wike said the concerned stakeholders are those who have always believed and who still believe in the survival of the party.

“All of you here are those who are committed to the survival of our party not just on TV talking or on the newspapers talking but committed to the party at the various levels.

“Today, this country is stabilized because of the activities of the G5 Governors. You may like us you may hate us. The truth of the matter is if G5 did not take the decision we took, this country would have been in crisis. It doesn’t matter who the beneficiary was but the right thing had to be done and we still stand by that decision.

“If the party had listened to what we said, we won’t have been where we are today and we have continued to sound it to the party, let the constitution of the party and of the country be respected. That, as an opposition party, we cannot continue to act with impunity. No opposition party acts with impunity. Ours is to continue to placate people and bring them together, not to say that they should go to hell.

“Let us not allow greed, let us not allow ego to kill our party”.

Wike who wondered why the fixation on the position of national secretary, said Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state was the chairman of the party in the state and that he did not resign before contesting for Governorship but only went back to resign after winning the election.

He said the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, also contested for the Kebbi state governorship and that he retained his seat even after losing the election.