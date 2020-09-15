Report on Interest
JUST IN: Tinubu warns Edo people against voting Obaseki

By Idowu Abdullahi,

By The Guild

The National Leader of All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, has warned Edo State residents against voting the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

He said that the call had become imperative after several undemocratic action taken by the embattled govenor during his firt tenure, among which he alledged, his refusal to obey rule of law  despite voice of reasonings from politicians and other stakeholders on the issue of 14 lawmakers he prevented from being sworn into the state House of Assembly.

 

Details shortly…

