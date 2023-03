The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has left for Daura in Katsina State to visit President Muhammadu Buhari after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu, who received the certificate alongside the Vice President-elect, Kassim Shetimma, left Abuja immediately after the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, handed both elected leaders their certificates.

MORE DETAILS SOON

