BusinessEconomy

Just in: Tinubu to present N27.5Trn 2024 budget before lawmakers

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild
President Bola Tinubu

Barring any last minute changes, President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, November 29, present his 2024 budget of N27.5 trillion before the National Assembly members for passage.

As gathered, the President has informed the lawmakers of his intention to present 2024 budget, which would be his first as President of the country, before the house.

The budget size was approved during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the President on Monday inside the Villa in Abuja.

Aside from that, the meeting also reviewed the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework earlier passed by the National Assembly which benchmarked the exchange rate at N700 to $1 and crude oil price at $73.96 cent per barrel.

Briefing State House Correspondents shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, disclosed that these were crux of the discussion.

According to Bagudu, the FEC approved an Appropriation Bill for 2024 with an aggregate expenditure of N27.5 trillion, an increase of over N1.5 trillion from the previous estimate.

However, the minister stated that the FEC revised the MTEF and the Fiscal Policy to use an exchange rate of N750 to $1 and also a benchmark crude oil reference price of $77.96 per barrel.

He also noted that using the old reference prices, the forecast revenue is now N18.2 trillion which is higher than the 2023 revenue, including that provided in the two supplementary budgets, in which the deficit is lower than that of 2023.

