Just in: Tinubu to present first budget before lawmakers on Wednesday

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild
President Bola Tinubu

Barring any last minute changes, President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, November 29, present his 2024 budget before the National Assembly members for passage.

MORE DETAILS SOON

