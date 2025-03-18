28.2 C
JUST IN: Tinubu to address Nigerians on Rivers pipeline explosion

President Bola Tinubu will be addressing Nigerians on efforts being made by the security agencies to identify reasons for the Trans-Niger pipeline and to prevent further attacks on public facilities across the country.

Tinubu will be addressing the nation on Tuesday 7pm, to disclose his plans to ensure adequate protection the citizens and public property across the country.

The address is expected to reveal outcome of the security meeting held with service chiefs at the Presidential Villa to evaluate security status

MORE DETAILS SOON

