JUST IN: Tinubu terminates DSS DG appointment

President Bola Tinubu has terminated the appointment of Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and appointed Adeola Ajayi as the new boss of the security agency.

The removal of Bichi came barely two years after President Muhammadu Buhari renewed his appointment as a reward for his service to the administration.

He also appointed Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed as the new Director-General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), following the resignation of the former boss, Ahmed Abubakar, recently.

In a statement released on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president charged the new security chiefs to reposition the two intelligence agencies for better results.

He added that they should bring their experience to bear in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the country through enhanced collaboration with sister agencies and in surgical alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The President thanks the outgoing Directors-General of the two pivotal intelligence agencies for their services to the nation while wishing them success in their future endeavours.

Ambassador Mohammed has had an illustrious career in the foreign service since joining the NIA in 1995. He had served in various roles, culminating in his promotion to the rank of Director and his subsequent appointment as the head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.

The 1990 graduate of Bayero University, Kano, had served in North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and at the State House, Abuja.

The new DSS Director-General, Ajayi, rose through the ranks to attain his current post of Assistant Director-General of the Service. He had, at various times, served as State Director in Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi.