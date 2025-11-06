JUST IN: Tinubu swears in Bernard Doro, Kingsley Udeh as ministers

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in two newly appointed Ministers, Bernard Doro and Kingsley Udeh, to strengthen his cabinet and advance his administration’s policy agenda.

The duo appointment was confirmed by the Senate after they successfully underwent thorough screening sessions, during which their qualifications, backgrounds, and suitability for the ministerial roles were carefully evaluated by lawmakers.

The swearing-in ceremony took place just before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was presided over by the President.

Doro, a pharmacist and lawyer from Plateau State, fills the ministerial vacancy left by the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, who is now the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Enugu State, will occupy the position vacated by the former Minister of Science, Innovation, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, who resigned amid allegations of certificate forgery.

Before his appointment to the federal cabinet, the now Science minister served as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State.