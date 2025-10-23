JUST IN: Tinubu swears in Amupitan as INEC chairman

As part of measures to ensure free and fair elections in 2027, President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Prof. Joah Amupitan as the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu swore in the Amupitan, who was Deputy Vice Chancellor for the University of Jos, Plateau State, as the successor to the former chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, following the expiration of his tenure.

Amupitan’s swearing in by the President came barely a week after the Senate confirmed his appointment as INEC Chairman following a rigorous screening session conducted by the lawmakers on the floor of the national assembly.

During the ceremony on Thursday, Tinubu charged the new INEC chairman, who dressed in Yoruba attire (white Agbada and gold cap), to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s elections and electoral process as well as strengthen the institutional capacity of INEC.

MORE DETAILS SOON