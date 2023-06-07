JUST IN: Tinubu swears in Akume as SGF

President Bola Tinubu has sworn-in Benue State former governor, George Akume, as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), with a charge to work diligently for the development of the country.

Tinubu said that Akume was picked to serve in the office under his administration considering his experience in public office over the years including serving as a governor, a lawmaker and minister under the immediate administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Akume took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office during a brief ceremony which had dignitaries, including some serving and former Governors in attendance.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan and the spouse of the new SGF, Regina Akume, were also among top officials present at the short ceremony.

This ceremony came barely five days after the president announced the appointment of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff.

On the same day Tinubu also appointed Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

In a meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the new president also named the former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, to serve as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

His duty commences with immediate effect.

