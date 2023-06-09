JUST IN: Tinubu suspends Emefiele as CBN Gov.

President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over alleged financial improprieties in the apex financial institutions.

Tinubu said that the CBN governor should leave office immediately to allow free and fair investigations on his conduct since assumptions of office at the financial institution.

This came days after the president declared during his inauguration ceremony that the currency redesign and other policies introduced by the apex bank under Emefiele’s watch would be investigated.

