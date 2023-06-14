JUST IN: Tinubu suspends Bawa as EFCC boss indefinitely

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate suspension of the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, indefinitely.

The move by the President was to ensure a proper investigation on the activities of the anti-corruption agency.

Tinubu’s decision was made public on Thursday through a statement released

Director, Information for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

“This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation”.

