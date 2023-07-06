Report on Interest
JUST IN: Tinubu suspends 5percent excise tax on telecoms, others

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

After a thorough review of stakeholders concerns on the 5 percent excise tax on telecommunications, President Bola Tinubu has suspended the collection of the tax to allow for proper evaluation of the sector.

Aside from that, the president has put on hold the escalation of excise duties on locally manufactured products across the country.

These were among the four executive orders that w ere signed by the President on Thursday at the Aso villa in Abuja.

The Special Adviser to the President on special duties, Communications and strategy, Dele Alake, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen at the State House.

More to follow…

