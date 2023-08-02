Just in: Tinubu submits Lagos, Osun, other ministerial nominees to senate

In a bid to fast-track government policies and programmes, President Bola Tinubu has submitted names of remaining ministerial-nominees to the Senate for screening and approval to hold public offices.

The list, as gathered, include names of ministerial-nominees from states that were not included in the first batch presented to the lawmakers for screening in accordance with the law.

Tinubu’s second list came days after presenting the first batch of nominees to the Senate through his Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The president’s list was presented to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday by Gbajabiamila, amid ongoing screening of the first batch of nominees for ministerial appointments under the administration.

