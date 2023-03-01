JUST IN: Tinubu, Shetimma receive Certificates of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the Certificates of Return to the winner of the 2023 presidential election held on February 25, Bola Tinubu, and his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

They received their certificate before a crowd that include the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiama, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, former Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi, and other dignitaries.

The presentation of the CoR was done by the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the election results collation.

Tinubu won the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) having polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, who came second by scoring 6,984,520 votes, Labour Party’s Peter Obi who scored 6,101,533 votes to come third, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso who emerged fourth out of the 18 contenders by scoring 1,496,687 votes.

Speaking after receiving the Certificate of Return, the president-elect said the road had been long and yet they won and that the battle had been fought and the victory won. Tinubu re-emphasised that he is just a servant and that the Certificate of Return symbolised “our democratic attainment. It also symbolises that each of you has the ability to achieve what you set out to achieve. I am not different from anyone of you, if I can do this, you can do better and you must do better. “We should shun prejudice, no one is superior to the other or entitled to any opportunity than any Nigeria. Soon this nation will witness a young person standing before you. By dint of handwork and determination, you can achieve this. “There are young people listening to me who will aspire to get here. I will work day and night, especially for the youths to make Nigeria better. It cannot simply be a victory for one man and one party, but a victory for Nigeria,” he said. Tinubu said he knew many people did not vote for him and were disappointed that their candidate was not here right now, he called for unity and for them to embrace this great project which is bigger and more important than one person. “Don’t allow the disappointment of this moment to keep you from the national work we can achieve together. I am asking you to work with me. Nigeria needs you a lot more than one person. Come in so that we may begin the task of rebuilding our national hope together. “Where there is poverty, let us create jobs, where there is scarcity let us rediscover our abundance, where there is brutality we may replace it with brotherhood, where others have erected temples to hatred and tribalism, let us build bridges. I record this as the moment we come together to make Nigeria great, we are committed to make Nigeria great,” he said.

