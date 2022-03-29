JUST IN: Tinubu seeks financial support for Kaduna train victims

After canceling his 13th Colloquium ceremony in honour of the Kaduna train attack victims, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has appealed that his supporters and Nigerians should join him in donating funds to the families of the bereaved and cater for immediate needs of the wounded as well as those in distressed.

Tinubu said that the donation would assist the survivors as well as bereaved families at this trying time to address certain needs, saying we are one national family and we must aid our brothers as well as sisters at this time.

According to him, Nigeria deserves better than what took place yesterday in Kaduna State, and at other times. Terror and banditry have no place here.

The Lagos state former governor, who made the appeal in a statement he personally signed, said that everyone in country must come together to eradicate both terrorism and banditry across the country.

While describing both terrorism and banditry as twin evil that should not be allowed to hold even a centimeter of the nation’s soil, the presidential aspirant on Tuesday said: “we must not stop until we realize a better future, a greater, more peaceful Nigeria”.

Meanwhile, in the statement released through his official social media handle, Tinubu commiserated with the bereaved and prayed for a quick recovery for the survivors, adding for the perpetrators, I have nothing to say except that may the justice you face be swift and uncompromising.

The statement reads: “In sober realization of the extent of the terror that befell our nation yesterday on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, we reach out to console the families left bereaved as well as those who have been left scarred by the mindless violence.

“While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.

“Today marked my 70th birthday, a moment intended for celebration. Yet, I cannot celebrate knowing what has happened to so many of our beloved people.

“Earlier I stood before the attendees at the annual colloquium held on my birthday, explaining to them, and asking for their understanding, why the event could not proceed given what had happened.

“Now, I ask for something further from you, as a show of compassion. I have been informed that many people continued to celebrate my birthday at various events in different locations throughout the day. I appreciate the show of support and affection. However, I must ask that such celebrations stop. Now is not the time.

“Additionally, I ask all who can, to join me in donating to the families of the bereaved and to the immediate needs of the wounded and distressed. We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time.

“Nigeria deserves better than what took place yesterday, and at other times. Terror and banditry have no place here. We must eradicate them such that these twin evils have no hold on even a centimetre of our national soil. We must not stop until we realize a better future, a greater, more peaceful Nigeria.

“To the bereaved, I offer my thoughts and prayers. To the wounded, may you heal. To the perpetrators, I have nothing to say except that may the justice you face be swift and uncompromising”.

