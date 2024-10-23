JUST IN: Tinubu scraps Niger Delta, Sports ministries

As part of efforts to reduce government expenses, President Bola Tinubu has announced the scrapping of the Niger Delta Ministry and the Ministry of Sports Development.

After scraping the Niger Delta ministry, the president approved that the establishment of the ministry of regional development to takeover the former ministry’s role and other regional commissions established by the Federal Government.

For the Sports Development ministry, he ordered that the role be transferred to the National Sports Commission, which will take charge of sports-related activities across the country.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, the president merged the Ministry of Tourism with Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy, to cut down government expenses and stop duplications of roles.

The decision reached during the FEC meeting, the first after the president returned from his two weeks annual leave, was made public by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“There will now be a ministry of regional development to oversee all the regional development commissions, such as Niger Delta Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South West Development Commission , North East Development Commission.”

“The National Sports Commission will take over the role of the Ministry of Sports,” the statement added.