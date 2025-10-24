JUST IN: Tinubu sacks service chiefs, appoints Oluyede as Defence Chief

As part of efforts to boost security across Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has approved major changes in the leadership of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, removing the service chiefs except the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede.

After retaining Oluyede, the president deployed him as the Chief of Defence Staff, replacing General Christopher Musa, to ensure proper coordination and effective security across the country.

To avoid any leadership vacuum as the country aimed to restore peace across northern states, the president appointed Major-General W. Shaibu as the Chief of Army Staff, taking over from Oluyede.

Also, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) S.K. Aneke was appointed as the Chief of the Air Staff, replacing Bala Abubakar, to give the country’s air security formation a new drive.

The president also relieved the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, of his duties and picked Rear Admiral I. Abbas as his successor, with a mandate to end piracy and other illegalities on the waterways.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Emmanuel Undiandeye, retained his position after being considered by the president as a major asset to the achievements recorded under Tinubu’s administration.

As gathered, the move embarked upon by the president on Friday was to strengthen the nation’s security architecture, amid Boko Haram and bandits’ threat to attack Ondo and Kogi communities.

Tinubu’s decision was made public through a statement released and made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

He expressed most profound appreciation to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the other Service Chiefs for their patriotic service and dedicated leadership.

According to the statement, “The President charges the newly appointed Service Chiefs to justify the confidence reposed in them to further enhance the professionalism, vigilance and comradeship that define the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.