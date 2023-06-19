JUST IN: Tinubu sacks Service Chief, appoints Egbetokun as IGP

President Bola Tinubu has approved that all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, Advisers, as well as the Comptroller-General of Customs be relieved of their duties immediately and proceed on retirement, in order to allow for proper restructure the security architecture of the country towards protecting lives property of the citizens.

Tinubu said that appointees for the replacement of the former Service Chiefs, the IGP as well as the Customs boss would hold the office in Acting capacity pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The appointees expected to lead the country’s security under the Tinubu administration were Nuhu Ribadu who would serve as the National Security Adviser to the President while Maj. Gen. C.G Musa has been appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff.

Other appointees were DIG Kayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Maj. T. A Lagbaja serves as the Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral E.A Ogalla; Chief of Naval Staff and AVM H.B Abubakar assumes office as the Chief of Air Staff.

Aside from that, the president appointed Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye as the Chief of Defense Intelligence while Adeniyi Bashir is the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.

The appointments were revealed though a statement released by the Director, Information, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, on Monday.

Those affected in the unprecedented shakeup also include Lucky Irabor, sacked as the Chief of Defence Staff; Faruk Yahaya, retired as the Chief of Army Staff; Awwal Gambo, removed as the Chief of Naval Staff; and Isiaka Amao, retired as Chief of Air Staff.

Meanwhile, to ensure that the seat of power is better guarded to avert any breakdown of law and order around it, the president also approved appointments of Col. Adebisi Onasanya Brigade of Guards Commander; Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja; Lt. Col. Auwalu Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State; Lt. Col. Mohammed Abdulkarim 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger and Lt. Col. Olumide Akingbesote 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The move by the President followed persistent calls by civil society organisations that the security architecture be rejigged and fresh hands allowed to handle the nation’s security apparatus.

Between May 2015 and May 2023, verifiable data showed that over 55,000 Nigerians were killed by terrorists, bandits, and armed gangs during the administration of immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari. The former military head of state was criticised by many over the alarming killings in the country under his watch.

During his inauguration speech, Tinubu, who took over from Buhari, his fellow party man on May 29, 2023, promised to “defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country”, adding that “to effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security doctrine and its architecture”.

Tinubu had previously suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman and Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

