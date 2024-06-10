JUST IN: Tinubu sacks Police Commission chairman, others

President Bola Tinubu has removed the Chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), IGP Solomon Arase (retd), and replaced him with DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd), to prevent any leadership vacuum at the commission.

Aside from Arase, the president also removed other members of the commission’s board.amd replaced them with the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd) as Member of the Commission.

The appointments of these individuals which was made public on Monday through a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, indicated that the appointee resumption would be subject to confirmation by the Senate.

MORE DETAILS SOON