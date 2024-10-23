JUST IN: Tinubu sacks five ministers, appoints seven others

President Bola Tinubu has reshuffled his cabinet, sacking no fewer than five ministers over poor performance and reassigning 10 others to ministries where their expertise is required by the administration.

To fill the vacuum left by the sacked minister, the president has appointed seven new ministers who could perform assist the administration achieve its Renewed Hope agenda.

This development on Wednesday came hours after the President scrapped two ministries, Niger Delta and Sports Development, and diverted their responsibilities to other ministries, to reduce Federal Government expenses.

The affected ministers were: Uju-Ken Ohanenye as Minister of Women Affairs; Lola Ade-John as Minister of Tourism; Tahir Mamman as Minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo as Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development; and Jamila Ibrahim as Minister of Youth Development.

The new ministers were Dr Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian

Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Dingyadi as Minister of Labour &

Employment; and Bianca, the wife of late Biafran leader, Odumegu Ojukwu, as Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

Others appointed by the President were: Dr Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Idi Maiha as Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Ata as Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, and Suwaiba Ahmad as Minister of State for Education.

Cabinet members reshuffled were Dr. Yusuf Sununu, who was redeployed from Ministry of Education to serve as Minister of State Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; the Minister of state, health, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, now Minister of Education; the Minister of State, Water Resources and sanitation, Bello Goronyo, now Minister of State Works; Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, now Minister of Regional Development; Minister of State Steel Development, Uba Ahmadu, now Minister of State Regional Development; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of State Finance.

Others, Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, to serve as Minister of State Trade and Investment [Industry], Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, now Minister of Women Affairs; Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, now Minister for Youth Development; Minister of State, Environment, Dr. Iziaq Salako, now Minister of State,

Health.

Meanwhile, one of those appointed by the president, in the statement released by the presidency, was Shehu Dikko who will serve as Chairman of the National Sports Commission.

“The appointment of Sunday Akin Dare as Special Adviser to the

President on Public Communication and Orientation working from the

Ministry of Information and National Orientation,” the Presidency added.

The appointment was approved by President Bola Tinubu as part of the administration’s eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the government’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his commitment to deliver campaign promises to Nigerians.

According to the statement, “The President thanked the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council for their service to the nation while wishing them the best in their future endeavours.

“He then charged the newly appointed ministers as well as their reassigned colleagues to see their appointment as a call to serve the nation. He added that all appointees must understand the administration’s eagerness and determination to set Nigeria on the path to irreversible growth and invest the best of their abilities into the actualisation of the

government’s priorities”.