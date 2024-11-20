JUST IN: Tinubu sacks Anambra varsity VC, Governing Council, others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State, over illegal appointment in the institution.

Aside from that, the president ordered the removal of the new Vice Chancellor, Prof. Bernard Odoh, and the registrar, Rosemary Nwokike,

The council, led by Ambassador Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe, included five other members: Hafiz Oladejo, Augustine Onyedebelu, and Engr. Amioleran Osahon, and Gen. Funsho Oyeneyin (retd).

In the same vein, Tinubu also approved the removal of Ohieku Salami as the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of the Federal University of Health Sciences in Otukpo, Benue State.

The President’s decision was confirmed through a statement released on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

On the Anambra varsity, Onanuga noted that the president approved the governing council’s removal after reports proved that the council illegally appointed an unqualified vice-chancellor without following due process.

“After the controversial appointment, the Federal Government stepped in to address tensions between the university’s Senate and the governing council of the 33-year-old institution.

“The government expressed concern over the council’s apparent disregard for the university’s governing laws in its selection process”.

On the Benue varsity, the President’s aide said: “The decision followed Salami’s illegal actions, including suspending the Vice-Chancellor without following the prescribed procedures.

“Despite the Federal Ministry of Education’s call for the unlawful suspension to be revoked, Engr. Salami refused to comply. Instead, he resorted to abusive and threatening behaviour towards the Ministry’s Directors, including the Permanent Secretary.

“The Federal Government reiterated that the primary responsibility of university councils is to ensure the smooth operation of university activities in accordance with the act establishing each university.

“President Tinubu warned the councils not to create distractions in their universities as his government is focused on improving the country’s education standards”.