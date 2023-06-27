JUST IN: Tinubu returns to Lagos after first official overseas trip

President Bola Tinubu has returned from London, United Kingdom (UK) to Lagos, barely five days after embarking on his first official trip overseas after his inauguration as Nigeria’s new leader.

Tinubu returned to Lagos, to join his family, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters in celebrating the Eid-il-Adha in the state.

The president arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from London, United Kingdom on Tuesday with many of his supporters already waiting for him.

Aside from his supporters, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other high-ranking members of the ruling party were at the airport to receive him.

Also, the ex-Lagos State governor between May 1999 and 2007, was welcomed by colourful members of the Presidential Guards.

The President had on June 22, 2023 made his first official trip overseas after his inauguration as Nigeria’s new leader on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu was in Paris, France, alongside world leaders like French President, Emmanuel Macron for the New Global Financial Pact summit held at the Palais Brongniart.

After the two-day summit, the President proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a “short private visit”, his spokesman, Dele Alake, said in a statement last Saturday, hinting that his principal will be back in Nigeria for the Eid-el-Kabir festivities on June 28 and 29, 2023.

