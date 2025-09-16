JUST IN: Tinubu returns to Abuja over health, education crisis

President Bola Tinubu has abruptly ended his overseas vacation and returned to the country as mounting troubles in Nigeria’s health and education sectors demanded his immediate attention.

His decision signals a renewed focus on tackling critical challenges that have triggered growing public outcry in recent weeks.

The President’s early return underscores concerns within the Presidency that the situation in both sectors could worsen if left unchecked.

Sources familiar with the matter, especially his aides hinted that he intends to personally steer urgent interventions aimed at stabilising service delivery and restoring public confidence.

His arrival in Abuja was confirmed on Tuesday evening, September 16, through a statement and pictures by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In a post shared on Facebook, Onanuga revealed “President Tinubu returns to Abuja: He was welcomed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Abdullahi Sule, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.”

The Guild reports that Tinubu had departed the country on September 4 for a working vacation in Europe, with scheduled stops in France and the United Kingdom.

Initially planned to span two weeks, the trip was extended before being cut short due to escalating developments back home.

Nigeria’s health sector has in recent months battled with growing complaints of inadequate facilities and limited access to quality care and the latest being the announcement of indefinite strikes by resident doctors.

Similarly, the education sector has faced strikes, funding gaps, and heightened agitation among university staff and non-teaching staff, deepening public dissatisfaction.

However, with Tinubu’s return, all eyes are now on the steps he will take to restore stability in both sectors and reassure citizens of his government’s commitment to delivering on critical national priorities.