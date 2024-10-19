JUST IN: Tinubu returns to Abuja after annual leave

President Bola Tinubu has returned to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja after after a two-week vacation abroad, where he monitored activities within the country.

Tinubu, on his return, was welcomed by the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The president returned to the nation’s capital on Saturday at about 8pm, ending over 14 days of leave outside the country.

Confirming his return through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Special Assistant to the President on Social media, Dada Olusegun, described Tinubu as an Eagle.

In a statement released through his official social media handle, he said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Abuja today from the United Kingdom after a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave. He was received by His Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Chairman of APC, Umar Ganduje, the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu”.

Tinubu returned to the country amid criticism from a former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.