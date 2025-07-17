JUST IN: Tinubu renames Borno varsity after Buhari

President Bola Tinubu has renamed the University of Maiduguri in Borno State after his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, as part of activities to sustain legacies of the country’s former leader who died at the age of 82.

Tinubu described Buhari as a man defined by strong moral principles, national loyalty, and a disciplined lifestyle.

The announcement was made barely two days after the former president was laid to rest inside his residence in Daura, Katsina State after he was pronounced dead by medical experts at a hospital in the United Kingdom where he was rushed to after his illness worsened.

Tinubu made the announcement on Thursday during a special Federal Executive Council (FEC) session held to honour for former military leader of the country.

While announcing the FEC decision, the President stated: “May we now adopt the University of Maiduguri as the Muhammadu Buhari University,” a declaration that was met with applause from the gathering.

“President Buhari was not a perfect man, no leader is. But he was, by all standards, a good man, honourable, principled, and committed to service. People may debate his policies, but not his integrity or moral strength.”

Tinubu, who praised Buhari’s humble lifestyle, noted that his resistance to the temptations of power and popularity distinguished him among leaders in the continent.

“He was immune to the lure of flattery and indifferent to political popularity,” Tinubu said. “He stayed the course, driven by quiet courage and a deep love for Nigeria.”

The President recalled their joint political efforts, especially their critical roles in the 2015 general elections that led to Nigeria’s first peaceful transition between rival parties.

He also commended Buhari’s quiet withdrawal from public life after leaving office in 2023, saying: “When he left office, he didn’t meddle or seek attention. He chose to live simply, just as he always had. Even in death, he remained dignified.”

Tinubu expressed appreciation to the Inter-Ministerial Committee and Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda for coordinating the state funeral within 48 hours of Buhari’s death.

Concluding his eulogy, Tinubu prayed: “Mai Gaskiya, the People’s General, the Farmer President, your mission is complete.

“May Almighty Allah pardon your faults and grant you Aljannah Firdaus. May your legacy guide generations yet to come. Thank you, President Buhari. Nigeria will not forget you.”